DGP sanctions Rs 1.58 cr retirement gift for 210 police personnel

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 1.57 lakh in favour of 210 police personnel who retired from the service on Thursday after attaining the age of superannuation or taking voluntary retirement.

A statement said Rs 75,000 each has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund on the superannuation or voluntarily retirement of the police personnel.

An order in this regard said the retirement gift was sanctioned in favour of 14 gazetted officers, 149 non-gazetted officers, 36 lower subordinates, 10 Followers and one paramedical official. The personnel belonged to different units and wings of J&K Police.

“Retirement gift at a uniform rate of Rs 75,000 is sanctioned to each police personnel from the contributory police welfare fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department,” the statement said.

