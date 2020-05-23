DGP sanctions Rs 1.90 cr as special welfare relief

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.90 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of ten such deceased Police personnel.

According to a police spokesman, the special welfare relief of Rs 19 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of SIs Muzaffar Din, SI Bashir Ahmad, HC Abdul Majeed, HC NazirAhamd, HC Shabir Ahmad, SgCtJavidIqbal, SgCtManzoor Ahmad, SgCtReyaz Ahmed, Ct. Imdad-ud-Din, Follower KamaljitKour who expired during service due to health related issues.

“Rs 4.50 lakh each have been sanctioned out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs in favour of four NOKs of the deceased SPO Tara Chand, SPO Krishan Chand, SPO Mushtaq Ahmed, SPO FarooqAhamd Khan who died due to health related issues. Rupees 50,000 each was already paid to the deceased’s family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units. While Rs 2.20 lakh have been sanctioned as special relief in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO Milap Singh who died in a road accident during the course of his engagement in the Police department. Rupees 30,000 thousand was already paid to the deceased’s family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned unit.