DGP sanctions Rs 14.49 lakh to meritorious wards of serving, retired Police personnel, SPOs

Appreciating the work of the wards of Police personnel who have excelled in 10th and 12th annual examination during the academic session 2019-2020, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 14.49 lakh in favour of 252 wards of serving and retired Police personnel and SPOs under different orders.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP sanctioned over Rs 8.89 lakh for 139 meritorious wards of serving Police personnel who had secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2019-20.

The statement said among these Rs 7200 each had been sanctioned in favour of 46 wards who secured 90 percent and above marks and Rs 6000 each in favour of 93 wards who had secured 80 percent and above marks.

It said that the DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 4.82 lakh in favour of 96 wards of serving Police personnel who had secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2019-20.

The statement said Among these Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 49 wards who have secured 90 percent and above marks and Rs 4000 each in favour of 47 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th.

It said that vide order No 165 of PHQ, the DGP sanctioned Rs 6000 each in favour of eight wards and Rs 4000 each in favour of three wards of serving SPOs of class 10th and 12th who had secured 80 percent and above marks during the academic session 2019-20.

The statement said that the DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of Rs 3000 each in favour of six wards of retired Police personnel who had secured 75 percent and above marks in the annual examination of Class 10th and 12th during the academic session 2019-2020.

It said that the amount had been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund and J&K Retired Policemen Welfare Fund and Police Pariwar Fund.