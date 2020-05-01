Jammu, Today's Paper
May 1, 2020

DGP sanctions Rs 3.21 cr welfare loan for 313 police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned welfare loan in favour of 312 officers and personnel of J&K Police.

A statement said the Rs 3,19,60,000 welfare loan, relief has been sanctioned in favour of 312 police personnel.

The statement said 39 personnel suffering from different ailments have been provided loan and relief for self-treatment. Similarly, 38 police personnel have been provided loan and relief for the treatment of their dependents.

The statement said 219 police personnel were provided loan to meet the expenses of their own marriage/marriage of their wards.

“Two police personnel were provided loan for circumcision of their wards and one for mundan. Besides, 13 police personnel have been provided loan for higher education of their wards,” said the statement.

The DGP also sanctioned Rs 5,000 each to constable Rayees Ahmad, SPO Aijaz Ahmad and Rs one lakh to SPO Vishal Singh out of Central Police Welfare Fund and Police Pariwar Fund. They were injured while performing duties.

The statement said Rs 20.61 crore loan, relief has been sanctioned and disbursed among 2150 police officers and personnel last year to meet their urgent needs and the needs of their respective families.

