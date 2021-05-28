DGP sanctions Rs 45 lakh to dependents of deceased SPOs

J&K Police Headquarters Srinagar Friday issued promotion orders of one Sub-Inspector (SI) of ministerial executive cadre and eight SIs of telecom cadre to the next rank.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that as recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of one SI of ministerial executive cadre and eight SIs of telecom cadre to the rank of inspectors had been ordered vide PHQ Order No 1621 of 2021 and 1620 of 2021 dated 25 May 2021.

It said that under these orders, MuhammafSaleem Sheikh SI of ministerial executive cadre has been promoted to the rank of inspector while eight SIs of telecom cadre who have been promote to the rank of inspectors were CharanDass, Rashpal Singh, Muhammad Yousf, Abdul Rashid, GhulamNabi, Balwant Raj, Abdul Rehman and Gul Muhammad.

The statement said that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the promoted officers and their families and expressed hope that the promotion would serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties in higher ranks with more dedication and zeal.

Meanwhile, to provide financial assistance to the families of the SPOs who have died due to illness or fighting against militancy while in service, the DGP sanctioned Rs 45 lakh as special relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of the dead SPOs.