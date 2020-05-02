DGP sanctions Rs 50 lakh welfare relief

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each for legal heirs of head constable Joginder Ram and constable, Ranjeet Singh who expired due to illness while in service.

A statement said Rs five lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of the deceased SPO Pawan Kumar and SPO Feroz Chand who expired due to illness during the course of their engagement.

As per an order issued by the PHQ, welfare relief has been sanctioned for the legal heirs of police personnel/NoKs of deceased out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The statement said Rs 27.95 crore and Rs.3.18 crore special welfare relief has been sanctioned and disbursed among legal heirs of 153 police personnel and 80 NoKs of deceased SPOs respectively last year.