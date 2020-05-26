DGP sanctions Rs 69 lakh welfare loan, relief for 69 police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned welfare loan of more than Rs 69 lakh of 69 police personnel.

The assistance has been sanctioned out of Contributory Central Police Welfare Fund (CPWF).

“Welfare loan that ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 10 police personnel for self-treatment or for the treatment of their dependants,” said a statement.

Similarly, the statement said, Rs one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 58 police personnel to meet the expenses for self-marriage or marriage of dependant.

“Loan of Rs one lakh has been sanctioned in favour of one police personnel for his ward for higher education. The loan is recovered in installments from the personnel,” said the statement.

Similarly, the statement said, welfare relief has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel at different rates for self treatment and treatment of their dependants. “This monetary assistance is not recovered,” said the statement.

It said J&K police headquarter was making continues efforts to focus on the welfare of its personnel and their families.

The police personnel who were in need of financial assistance for self treatment or treatment of dependents, self-marriage or marriage of their dependents/ higher education of their children or some religious obligations, were helped out under different schemes that have been introduced under the umbrella of Central Police Welfare Fund.

“Most of these schemes are running on the individual contributions of officers and personnel of the force. The contributions are of different scales corresponding to different ranks,” said the statement.