DGP sanctions Rs 7.20 lakh scholarship for 114 students

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned scholarship of over Rs 5.93 lakh in favour of 97 school-going wards of serving police personnel.

A statement said Rs 7,200 each have been sanctioned in favour of nine meritorious wards of police personnel of class 12 who secured 90% and above marks and Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 88 meritorious wards of police personnel of class 10 who have secured 80% and above marks during the academic session 2019-20.

The DGP also sanctioned over Rs 1.26 lakh in favour of 17 wards of deceased police personnel who died while in service due to natural/ accidental deaths.

“These seventeen wards of the deceased police personnel are studying in different classes of primary, middle, graduation and post-graduation,” said the statement.

It said the amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund and Central Police Education Fund. The scholarships are granted every year for the school going children of serving/deceased police personnel and police personnel killed in the line of duty to provide them assistance in pursuing education.