DGP sanctions Rs 7.72 lakh as scholarships

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned Rs 7,72,500 meritorious scholarship for 160 wards of serving police personnel. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

As per PHQ order, 157 wards of serving police personnel have secured eighty per cent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2019-20. Rupees 6,000 each have been sanctioned for 57 wards who have secured above ninety per cent marks in the examination. Similarly Rs 4,000 each have been sanctioned for 100 wards for securing between 80 and 90 per cent marks in the said examination.

Meritorious scholarship have also been sanctioned in favour of three wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of Graduation/Post Graduation during the academic session of 2019-20.

Rs 12,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of two wards for securing above 80% marks in Post Graduation and rupees 8500 has been sanctioned in favour of a ward for securing above 80% in graduation.

J&K Police Headquarters has introduced/running successfully scholarship schemes for the police wards, who excel in studies. The welfare scheme in vogue provides scholarship to students who secure eighty percent and above marks in class 10th, 12th or higher education for each academic session at different rates.