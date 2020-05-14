DGP sanctions Rs 76 lakh relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday sanctioned Rs 76 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of four deceased police personnel.

A statement said the special welfare relief of Rs 19 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of four deceased police personnel, SI Subash Chander; Sgct, Bhabishan Raj; Constable, Raj Singh and Follower Suresh Kumar who expired during service due to health related issues.

The statement said Rs one lakh each was already paid to the deceased family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units.

It said the financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

Meanwhile, the DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 48,000 with an aim to promote the merit and instill a spirit of competition in favour of 10 wards of serving SPOs for securing 80% and above marks in the annual examination of Class 10 and 12. The amount has been sanctioned out of Police Pariwar Fund.

The scholarship of Rs 6,000 each has been granted in favour of Sumeet Bhagat (class 10), Ashish Parihar, Faizan Ahmad Shah and Quratul Umaid – all students of class 12, for securing 90% and above marks. The statement said Rs 4,000 each has been granted in favour of Asrar Ahmad Ganie, Jhonit Singh, Aabiru Mashooqa, Ifla Tariq, Aiman Nabi and Nidash Ahmad Bhat, for securing 80% and above marks in class 10.

The statement said police headquarters has launched many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.

“There are also schemes for the wards of police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of slain personnel, their wards as also for the retired police personnel and their spouses,” said the statement.