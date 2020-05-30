DGP sanctions Rs 79.50 lakh for 106 police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 79.50 lakh in favour of 106 police personnel who are either retiring from service or taking voluntary retirement.

A statement said a gift of Rs 75.000 each has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund in favor of the police personnel on their superannuation or voluntarily retirement.

“Order has been issued vide PHQ Order No. 1644 for grant of retirement gift in favour of three Gazetted Officers, 69 Non-Gazetted officers, 26 lower subordinates and eight Followers. The personnel belonged to different units and wings of the department,” said the statement. It said the retirement gift at a uniform rate of Rs 75,000 is sanctioned to each police personnel from the Fund at the time of his/her retirement. “It serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department,” said the statement.