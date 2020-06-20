DGP sanctions Rs 9 lakh scholarships

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 5.93 lakh in favour of 97 school going wards of serving police personnel.

He also granted scholarship of Rs 3.06 lakh in favour of 53 wards of police personnel who died while in service due to natural/accidental deaths.

A statement said Rs 7,200 each were sanctioned in favour of nine meritorious wards of police personnel of class 12 who secured 90% and above marks and Rs 6,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 88 meritorious wards of police personnel of class 10 who have secured 80% and above marks during the academic session 2019-20.

The statement said the DGP also granted scholarship in favour of 53 school-going wards of police personnel who died while in service due to natural or accidental deaths.

“These 53 wards of deceased police personnel are studying in different classes. The scholarship is sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund,” said the statement.

It said the scholarships were granted every year for the school going children of serving and deceased police personnel, and SPOs with an aim to boost their morale and inculcate the spirit of competitiveness among the wards of police personnel and also to provide them financial assistance in pursuing education.