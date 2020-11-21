Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:59 AM

DGP sanctions scholarship for wards of police martyrs

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:59 AM
File Photo of Dilbagh Singh

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh sanctioned scholarship of over Rs 3.6  lakh in favour of forty four school going wards for the academic year 2019-2020 vide an order issued by PHQ today.

According to a statement, the amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Education Fund. “The scholarships are granted round the year for the school/college going wards of police martyrs to provide them assistance in pursuing education,” the statement said.

Trending News

PDP condoles with Muddasir's family

Muddasir created niche for himself in journalism: NC

Representational Pic

2 militant associates arrested: Police

SOIR Kashmir celebrates World Radiology day

The statement further says that the Police Headquarters is running a number of schemes for the welfare of wards of martyrs and it is exploring and planning to introduce some more schemes for the wards of martyrs in near future.

Related News