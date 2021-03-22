Jammu, Today's Paper
March 23, 2021

DGP sanctions scholarship for wards of serving Police personnel

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned scholarships of over rupees 2.70 lakh in favour of 50 wards of serving Police personnel for the Academic session 2019-2020.

In a statement the police said, “vide two different orders the Police Headquarters has sanctioned rupees 2.72 lakh for 50 wards of serving Police personnel as meritorious scholarship who have secured 80% and above 90% marks in class 10th &12th during the Academic session 2019-2020.”

The order reads that rupees 6000 and  rupees 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of those wards who have secured above 90% marks in class 10th & 12th respectively. While as rupees 4000 and rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of those wards who have secured above 80% marks in class 10th & 12th  respectively during the academic session 2019-2020

“The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund. Police Headquarters,” the statement said.

