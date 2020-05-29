Jammu, Today's Paper
DGP sanctions scholarships for 145 wards of police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 7.04 lakh in favour of 145 school going wards of serving police personnel.

A statement said Rs 6,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 62 meritorious wards of police personnel who have secured 90% and above marks and Rs 4,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 83 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80% and above marks in class 10 during the academic session 2019-20.

These scholarships have been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund, said the statement.

The police have been sanctioning scholarships, rewards and financial assistance under different heads for the wards of slain, retired, serving police personnel and SPOs to boost their morale and to help them financially, said the statement.

