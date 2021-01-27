DGP sanctions special medical relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 2.36 crore as special welfare relief and medical relief.

The special welfare relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel SIs Chur Mani, Imtiyaz Ahmad, ASI GhulamRasool Dar, HC Gopal Sharma, HC DewakarNath, Sgcts. Mohammad Jahangir, Janak Raj, Vinod Kumar, Bashir Ahmad and Follower SubashChander who expired due to illness while in service. Rupess 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of Sgct. Manzoor Ahmad who attained martyrdom in a militant attack at Srinagar.

Meanwhile, special relief of rupees five lakh each has sanctioned in favour of NoKs of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPOs Bodh Raj, Rajinder Singh and Lalit Kumar who died during the course of their engagement.

DGP has also sanctioned rupees 50 thousand as medical relief in favour of SPO Sanjay Kumar to defray the expenses in connection with self-treatment and treatment of spouse/child who were injured in a road accident. The medical relief has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.

To support and assist the families of slain, deceased police personnel various welfare schemes are already functional and more welfare measures are being taken in near future.