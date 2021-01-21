DGP sanctions special welfare relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel who have passed away due to any illness while in service, the Director-General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.75 crore as Special Welfare Relief.

The special welfare relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel Inspector (M) Ramesh Chander Singh, ASI Showkat Ali, HC Bhag Ali, HC Ajeet Singh, Sg Ct Suresh Kumar, Sg Ct Ghara Ram, Ct Mushtaq Ahmad and Follower Mehboob Akhter who expired while in service.

Out of this amount rupees one lakh each was already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

DGP has also sanctioned rupees 15 lakh in favour of NoKs of three deceased SPOs. Five lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of families/ legal heirs of deceased SPOs Mohammad Altaf, Mohammad Irfan and Firdous Ahmad who expired due to natural death while engaged with the department. Out of this amount, rupees 50 thousand, each was already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Police Headquarters is running a bouquet of schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.