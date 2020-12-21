DGP sanctions special welfare relief

Continuing with its endeavor to provide financial assistance to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel, SPOs

According to Police spokesperson, the special welfare relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel SI Ghulam Muhammad, HC Muhammad Shabir, HC Ghulam Muhammad, HC Vir Singh, HC Balbir Singh and HC Thakra Singh. Out of this amount rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families/ NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.