DGP sanctions welfare relief / loan over Rs 1.19 cr for 115 JK police personnel

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh IPS has sanctioned welfare loan in favour of 115 personnel of J&K Police.

According to police spokesman, the welfare relief has also been granted in favour of 13 needy personnel.

DGP has also sanctioned retirement gift in favour of 94 personnel.

As per the PHQ order welfare loan/relief of Rs.1,19,60,000/- has been sanctioned in favour of 115 personnel. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Among the 115 police personnel 21 personnel or their dependents suffering from different ailments have been provided loan of rupees 23.50 lakh and similarly 13 personnel among them have also been provided relief of rupees 2.60 lakh.

“Rupees 88 lakh have been sanctioned to eighty eight personnel to meet the expenses of their marriage or the marriage of their dependents.”

Similarly, DGP also sanctioned Rs one lakh each in favour of six police personnel of different ranks to meet the expenses of their wards on technical, professional and higher education.

DGP has also sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 70.50 Lakh in favour of 94 police personnel of J&K Police, who are attaining superannuation or retiring voluntarily at the end of this month.

“Order has been issued by PHQ for grant of retirement gift of Rs 75000 each in favour of three gazetted, 76 Non-gazetted officers and 15 lower subordinates including four followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. Retirement gift at a uniform rate of Rs seventy five thousands is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund for each police personnel on their superannuation. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for the services rendered to the department,” said the police spokesperson in the statement.