DGP visits Arnia border in Jammu

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday visited Arnia sector of Jammu district where he presented rewards to the BSF personnel of 42 Bn and also inspected the Sai Police post.

Singh first visited BSF 42 Bn post Budwar where he presented rewards to the BSF personnel who were part of the operation in which a huge consignment of drugs were recovered in September.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated the efforts of the personnel involved in that operation.

He then visited Police Post Sai where he took stock of the working of the police station.

Interacting with the police personnel, the DGP instructed them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and honesty in reducing the crimes.

He stressed upon them to be more alert and expose the elements involved in the drug trade and other crimes in the border area.

Singh directed them to act strongly against drug trade and people involved in it.