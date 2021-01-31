Dharmarth employees' protest | Rana seeks LG, Karan Singh's intervention in ending strike

National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Sadr-e-Riyasat Karan Singh to intervene into the issues being raised by the Pujaris and other employees of the Dharmarth Trust saying the street protests do not augur well keeping in view the sanctity of the temples and shrines.

An NC statement issued here quoted Rana, who was interacting with protesting employees in the precincts of the Ranbireshwar Temple, as saying, “We, the Sanatanies, are pained to see the Pujaris and others, who upkeep the sanctity of the temples, sitting on dharnas or taking to streets for getting their issues resolved.”

He said: “Hoping that given the tall stature of Karan Singh, the Chairman of the Dharmarth Trust, his eminence as a great scholar and statesman, there seems no reason why the employees feel constrained to take the path of agitation. These are the issues which can be resolved by the internal mechanism of the trust.”

Rana also appealed the protesting Dharmarth Trust employees to give up Jal Samadhi move and responding to his appeal the protesting Pujaris and employees of the Dharmarth Trust agreed to give up the proposed Jal Samadhi move in support of their demands.

He regretted over the situation reaching such a passé wherein the custodians of the temples and shrines resorted to protests in the City of the Temples.