Dheeraj Gupta chairs UT level Advisory Committee meeting

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta, today chaired a review meeting with senior officers of concerned department regarding UT level Advisory Committee for implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 here at civil Secretariat. He is also Chairman of the Committee.

Special Secretary, H&UDD, Mir Showkat Ali, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Avny Lavasa, Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal, Director Local Bodies Jammu, Asgar Hussain, Additional Secretary, H&UDD, Ravi Shankar, representatives of Industries & Commerce, Forest & Environment, Sales Taxes, School Education and other allied Departments were present in the meeting while as Commissioner, SMC, Gazanffer Ali, Director Local Bodies and other officers participated through Video Conferencing from Srinagar.

Principal Secretary emphasized on the concerned authorities for skilling up activities being undertaken by various local bodies so that the plastic waste is properly and adequately collected, segregated and reprocessed.

Principal Secretary directed the Commissioners, JMC/SMC, Directors Local Bodies, Jammu/Srinagar to achieve 100 percent door to door collection of waste material including plastic. He also instructed them to setup material recovery facilities for proper segregation and removal of bio-degradable.

It was also conveyed that micro plan on solid waste management in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has been prepared and concerned HoDs were asked to identify lands for setting up of Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) in all urban local bodies.