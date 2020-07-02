Dheeraj Gupta reviews progress of CSSs in H&UD sector

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta, today reviewed the progress achieved in respect of Centrally Sponsored Schemes- PMAY (U), DAY-NULM and Prime Minister’s Street vendors’ Atmanirbahar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, J&K; J&K Bank ; SB1 Bank, J&K; LBD/UTLBC/GB, J&K Bank; ICCI Bank; Allahabad Bank; Central Bank of India, J&K; Punjab National Bank, J&K; Canara Bank, J&K ; Oriental Bank of Commerce, J&K and HDFC Bank, J&K.

The Kashmir based officers attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Several far reaching decisions were taken in the meeting and the Banks were directed to sanction 7000 cases of PMAY-U/CLSS by ending August, 2020. Besides, they were asked to furnish the reasons for not sanctioning nearly 4000 cases pending with them.

The DC Srinagar and DC Jammu were also directed to identify land for establishment of new housing colony in Srinagar as well as Jammu.

The Banks were asked to organize/install stalls in Srinagar and Jammu Civil Secretariat and Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations for government employees, who can avail financial assistance under the scheme.

It was informed that under PM SVA Nidhi scheme, introduced in July 2020 in UT of J&K, street vendors would be provided financial assistance to Rs 10000.

In this regard, the Commissioner JMC/SMC and DULB K/J were directed to provide Vending Certificates through their Town Vending Committees to the Street Vendors, who shall subsequently avail the Financial Assistance. Banks were asked to process their case on priority.

With regard to NULM, it was noted that the overall sponsorship is very low against the target of 21017, as against 13484 cases sponsored by the Department, only 6949 were sanctioned by the banks. Bankers were advised to enhance and expedite the sanctioning of the cases.