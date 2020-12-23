Dheeraj Gupta reviews progress on construction of Sewage Treatment Plants, other related works

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today reviewed progress on construction of various Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and other related works being carried out by the Urban Environment Engineering Department (UEED) at Devika, Udhampur, banks of river Tawi, Jammu, banks of Dal Lake and at Barari Numbal in Srinagar.

He was apprised of the status of the works being carried out at present by the concerned authorities. He directed the Commissioners, Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation to immediately take up the work of treatment of legacy waste. Commissioner, JMC was asked to immediately make their dumping site at Kot Bhalwal functional.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to prepare DPRs for various projects in the UT for proper treatment of sewage and fruitful utilization of the treated water in parks, gardens etc.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa, Chief Engineer, UEED, Basharat Ahmed, Director Urban Local Bodies, Asgar Hussain, Vice Chairman, Lake and Water Development Authourity, Tufail Mattoo, Special Secretary, Legal HUDD, Mir Showket, Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma besides Commissioner SMC, Gaznafar Ali and Director Local Bodies Kashmir Rayaz Ahmed attended the meeting through video conferencing.