Didn't torture anyone during investigation: CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ruled out reports that it had tortured an under-investigation person while investigating a case.

A statement of CID issued here said, “The recent comments about the CID investigations in the public domain through social media are unfortunate for two reasons: for being factually incorrect and making CID officers vulnerable to increased threats and enhanced risks.”

It said that the reports were also fraught with the risks of adversely influencing the witnesses and the course of investigation.

“It is factually incorrect that an under investigation person was tortured,” the CID’s statement said. “CID investigations are done professionally and as per the law.”

The statement said that each and every arrested person is presented before the competent court periodically as per the law.

“Every arrested suspect has access to healthcare and doctors. It is neither proper nor lawful to discuss and pass verdict like remarks in the public domain about the ongoing complex investigations,” the CID statement said.

It said that CID was answerable to the courts on all aspects including whether amenities and rights available to a person under custodial investigation and his legal obligations to cooperate in the investigation were being complied.

