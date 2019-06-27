Dilapidated school building poses threat to students' lives

The building of Government Girls Middle School, Saloonia, is in dilapidated condition as the plaster on the ceiling and walls has fallen off from several places, thus threatening the lives of the students.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The three-room building, located around seven kilometers from the block headquarter Mandi, is unsafe and the risk of the building collapsing has increased during the rainy season.

“Our children are studying under the shadow of death. The building can collapse anytime and result in fatalities,” the locals said, accusing the Education department of being in “deep slumber”.

Also Read | Auto Draft

The locals claimed to have approached the concerned authorities several times, but “nothing has been done yet”.

On being contacted, Zonal Education Officer, Sathra, said, “We have taken up the issue regarding repair work on the building of Government Girls Middle School, Saloonia. We are waiting for funds and the renovation will be taken up as soon as funds are released.”