DIPR launches 'SUKOON' to beat stress amid lockdown

In order to spread awareness about psychological impact of the lockdown and measures to be adopted to overcome it, Department of Information and Public Relations Tuesday started an initiative ‘SUKOON’ – COVID 19 Beat the Stress.”

The programme will be telecast on DD (K) every Tuesday at 9 pm during which psychiatrists and social scientists will give tele-sessions on psychological health and how to keep the mind anxiety free.

This initiative is in line with the growing concern that COVID19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown has resulted in tremendous stress among various sections of the society.

Parents, care givers and children are the greatest victims of lockdown as they grapple with restricted movement and not being allowed to meet with friends and socialize.

It has also adversely affected the psychological health of the frontline workers and youth facing uncertainty about their future.

It is now all the more imperative that counseling sessions were held to beat the anxiety creeping in large sections of the society.

On ‘SUKOON’ programme, eminent doctors and scientists will share their knowledge regarding the measures which people can adopt to keep stress level under control.

The aim was to ensure that people stay mentally fit and cope with the fears related to COVID19 with a sound mind. People can clear their misconceptions and conquer their fears by interacting with the doctors.

DIPR was also looking at telecasting such programmes on a daily basis to reach out to people.