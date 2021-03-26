Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 12:16 AM

DIPR organises cultural prog at Udhampur jail

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 12:16 AM
As part of the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ ([email protected]) celebrations, the Cultural Wing of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu, in collaboration with District Information Centre, Udhampur organised a cultural programme on COVID-19 Dos and Don’ts and India’s Rich Culture and Heritage at District Jail Udhampur here Friday.

Superintendent of District Jail Udhampur, Harish Kotwal who was the chief guest said that the aim of the programme was to create awareness among the inmates regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

