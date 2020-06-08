Dir Handicrafts J&K re-designated as Dir Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir

With the merger of the Handloom Development Department and the Handicrafts Department to a Single Department, with two Directorates at Divisional Level, the J&K Government today re-designated Director Handicrafts, J&K, Mussarat-ul –Islam as Director Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir.

Government has ordered that Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Managing Director, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation shall hold the charge of Managing Director Jammu & Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation.

Pertinently, Jammu & Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation, has been formed by merging erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation and Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation.