Dir HP&M interacts with fruit traders at Kathua

Director Horticulture, Production & Marketing (HP&M), Imam Din today visited District Kathua and addressed a gathering of entrepreneurs interested in availing one District One Product Scheme being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

He interacted with the prospective applicants as well as Traders of the Fruit and Vegetable Market Barmora, Kathua. The Director encouraged the traders and entrepreneurs and existing units to avail the scheme under the aegis of the Atma-Nirbhar-Bharat-Vocal for the Local .

A question and answers session was also hosted by the Lead Bank Manager, State Bank of India(SBI)-Kathua, S. Narayan Singh who replied to the queries pertaining to the means of the finance. Tehsin Iqbal ChibAsstt. Director (G&P) J&K, also spoke in detail regarding the scheme.