Director JKEDI e-inagurates EDP at Poonch

Director Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), G. M. Dar on Wednesday e-inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) for the educated unemployed youth at District Centre, Poonch.

According to a statement, the EDP (training program) is being organized by the institute under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES), in which 51 candidates including 12 females have registered and shall be trained for basic business management over the next 18-days.

In his address, Director JKEDI,G M Dar welcomed the participants to the institute’s family of entrepreneurs. He assured them all possible support to help them establish fresh business ventures and upscaling of the existing small business units after the completion of training.

He said the youth in Poonch have a potential to excel in any field. “I congratulate you all for choosing JKEDI to realise your dreams. Dream big so that you can achieve big. I will personally monitor the progress of this training program and disbursal of your respective files once they are complete in all respects,” Director JKEDI told the aspiring entrepreneurs.

He assured them that the Institute will handhold every single candidate and shall ensure smooth processing of their cases in a time bound manner. The Director urged District Centre, Poonch to provide all facilities available for the trainees and ensure the training is hassle free for them.