Director RDD reviews performance of deptt in Kishtwar district

Director, Rural Development, Jammu, Sudershan Kumar, today reviewed the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in Kishtwar district, here at a meeting of concerned officers. The meeting reviewed administrative issues and the progress of different schemes being implemented by the Rural Development Department in District Kishtwar.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director (Adm), Rural Development, Deputy Director (P&S), Assistant Commissioner Development, Kishtwar along with Dealing Assistants, Divisional Publicity Officer, Rural Development, Jammu and concerned officials.