Distribution of oxygen supply to J&K

The government on Wednesday constituted a 7-member audit sub-group for implementation of orders of the Supreme Court of India on allocation of oxygen supply to J&K, efficacy of distribution networks and accountability in its utilisation.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of an Audit Sub-Group for implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court of India dated 06.05.2021, passed in SLP (Civil) Diary No. 11622/2021, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read GAD order no. 430.

As per the order, the Audit Sub-Group shall comprise Ranjan Prakash Thakur Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department as Chairman, Maneesh Garg, Joint Secretary, M/o Education (HP), M K Pandey, CE, Dr Shakti Gupta, Member Director, AIIMS, Jammu, Prof A G Ahangar, Director, SKIMS & ex-officio Secretary to the Government, Dr Harjeet Rai, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu and a representative of PWD(Mechanical) to be nominated by the PW(R&B) Department as its members.

“The Audit Sub-Group shall conduct audits for determining whether the oxygen supplies allocated by the Union government reach the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir; the efficacy of distribution networks in distributing supplies meant for hospitals, health care institutions and others. It shall also conduct an audit for determining whether the available stocks are being distributed on the basis of effective and transparent mechanism and accountability with regard to utilisation of the supplies of oxygen allocated to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read the order.