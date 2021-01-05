Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 10:38 PM

District Judge appointed as Presiding Officer MACT Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 10:38 PM
Representational Pic
Trending News

Poultry samples sent for Bird Flu tests

KU postpones UG, LLM, LLB exams

Army rescues pregnant woman

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari welcomes announcement of new industrial package

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department today accorded sanction to the appointment on deputation basis of District Judge Ranbir Singh Jasrotia as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu.

The order was issued in reference to the recommendation of High Court of J&K and in partial modification of Government order no 3202-LD (A) of 2019 dated 17.06.2019 and accordingly, the sanction was accorded to the appointment on deputation of District Judge Ranbir Singh Jasrotia as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu.

Related News