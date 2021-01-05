District Judge appointed as Presiding Officer MACT Jammu

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department today accorded sanction to the appointment on deputation basis of District Judge Ranbir Singh Jasrotia as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu.

The order was issued in reference to the recommendation of High Court of J&K and in partial modification of Government order no 3202-LD (A) of 2019 dated 17.06.2019 and accordingly, the sanction was accorded to the appointment on deputation of District Judge Ranbir Singh Jasrotia as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu.