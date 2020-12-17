District Level Committee to facilitate street vendors in J&K

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a District Level Committee for facilitating Street Vendors without harassment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order, the GAD accorded sanction to the constitution of District Level Committees for ensuring provision of an enabling environment for street vendors to carry on their businesses free from undue harassment in the Union Territory.

Headed by the District Magistrate as Chairman of the committee, the District Level Committee will have four other members including DySP, Traffic Incharge Police in the district, Joint Commissioner/CEO/EO of concerned Municipal Corporations, Council or Committee and two representatives of street vendors as members. The committees will ensure that street vendors are not unduly harassed or evicted by the civil society, police, traffic police and other law enforcing agencies from the allotted sites / vending zones earn-marked in each district and take corrective measures for this purpose.