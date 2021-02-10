District panels to facilitate execution of mining leases through e-auction

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered constitution of District Level Single Window Committees for each district to facilitate execution of mining leases of e-auction for project proponents and issuance of clearance within a stipulated time frame.

A ten members’ panel will be headed by Deputy Commissioner; Additional Deputy Commissioner will be convener, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Divisional Forest Officer concerned, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department concerned, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department concerned, District Mineral officer, District Officer, Pollution Control Board, Assistant Director, Fisheries, and Wildlife Warden concerned as members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of District Level Single Window Committees for each district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating the execution of mining leases of e-auction for project proponents, where clearance/No Objection Certificate (NOC) applications have not been received or are under process,” reads an order of the GAD.

These panels will issue necessary clearance on behalf of all concerned agencies within 30 days which may extend to 45 days in exceptional circumstances for reasons to be recorded in writing.

They will also place the matter before the concerned Divisional Commissioner in case of any delay for resolution.

Whereas, the Additional Deputy Commissioner shall be the Nodal Officer for receiving clearance or NoC applications at a single point, reads the GAD order.

It states that the committee shall be serviced by Directorate of Geology and Mining J&K, which shall clearly indicate the nature of clearance/information to be sought from each stakeholder department.