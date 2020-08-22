District Planning and Development Boards to be constituted soon: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that government in UT of J&K in near future is going to constitute District Planning and Development Boards.

He announced it during his interaction with a delegation of various communities who called upon the LG and submitted their demands and issues at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Speaking on devolution of powers to panchayats, the Lt Governor said, “District Planning and Development Boards are also going to be constituted in the UT in near future.”

He stated that the administration is going to set up an institutionalised grievance redressal system in the UT which will make it easier for citizens to get their issues resolved. He reaffirmed that the government is committed towards providing basic minimum amenities like roads, electricity, tap water, health infrastructure and schools thereby ensuring delivery of good governance.

The delegation discussed various issues like swift delivery of domicile certificates, process of delimitation and rotation of reserved seats in Legislative Assembly. The Mahasha Sadar Sabha demanded shifting of slaughter house away from Dogra Hall area of the city.