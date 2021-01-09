Div Com directs DC Kishtwar to identify suitable land for establishment of KVK

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today asked the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar to identify suitable land for establishment of KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVKs) in the district.

He was chairing a meeting through video conferencing with DCs and concerned officers in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Director Extension SKUAST, Dr S K Gupta; Assistant Commissioner Central, KulbushanKhajuria and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar attended the meeting through Video conferencing.

Pertinent to mention, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while inaugurating a KrishiVigyan Kendra complex at Samba district on January 8, has announced that the Government will set up KVKs in the remaining three districts of Jammu division.

The Divisional Commissioner also instructed the concerned officers of SKUAST for providing assistance and guidance to the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar in finalizing the land for establishment of KVK.