Div Com Jammu asks DCs to expedite issuance of domicile certificates, clear pending applications

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today asked the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division to expedite the process of issuance of domicile certificates in their respective districts.

The Div Com issued the directions while chairing a meeting convened to review the progress in the issuance of domicile certificates and progress on NRHM recruitments in the districts. The Deputy Commissioners apprised him about the certificates issued so for in their respective districts. It was informed that process of issuance of domicile certificates is in full swing in all the districts of the division.

It was informed that 82 thousand domiciles certificates have been issued in the Doda district through offline and online mode and the process is on to dispose of pending applications at the earliest. In Rajouri a total 94 thousand domicile certificates have been issued so far in the district through offline and online modes and the process is on to clear pendency at the earliest, the meeting was told.