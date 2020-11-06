Div Com Jammu seeks details of land transferred under Roshni Act

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Friday asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to submit details of land transferred under Roshni Act and other encroached state land.

He passed these directions at a video conference meeting with the DCs. The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to submit details in prescribed format regarding land transferred under Roshni Act in their respective districts. He asked them to share details including number of beneficiaries in whose favour the land has been transferred, total number of land whether it is residential or agriculture, occupation of the beneficiary.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked the DCs to share details of other state land encroached in their respective districts. He directed them to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land from the revenue record and upload the details on websites of the respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs to hold meetings with concerned officers and finalize stamp duty rates of the immovable property in the districts.

On November 1, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided to annul all land dealing under the Roshni Act, three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared it “unconstitutional and unsustainable.” The Principal Secretary, Revenue was directed by the government to retrieve all such land and remove encroachments within six months.