Div Com Jammu to probe into death of 2 relatives of coronavirus patient

The Jammu and Kashmir government today appointment Divisional Commissioner Jammu as an inquiry officer to enquire into the death of two attendants participating in the funeral of a COVID-19 patient at Jammu and death of a person in quarantine at Kathua.

The General Administration Department’s order stated that sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the circumstances leading to the death of two attendants participating in the funeral of a COVID Patient in Jammu and death of a person in quarantine in Kathua.

“The Inquiry Officer shall complete the enquiry and submit report to the Government within ten days from the date of issuance of this order,” it added.

