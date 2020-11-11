Div Com reviews issues of WPRs, DPs

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues related to West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) and Displaced persons (DPs) of 1947, 1965 and 1971, including the identification of eligible families.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Additional Commissioner Jammu, representatives of PRO Jammu, and other officers while Deputy Commissioner Samba and Kathua along with other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners informed about the total number of families of WPRs identified in their respective districts. It was informed that the process of verification of families is in progress.