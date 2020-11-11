Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 12:21 AM

Div Com reviews issues of WPRs, DPs

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 12:21 AM

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues related to West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) and Displaced persons (DPs) of 1947, 1965 and 1971, including the identification of eligible families.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Additional Commissioner Jammu, representatives of PRO Jammu, and other officers while Deputy Commissioner Samba and Kathua along with other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Trending News

Shopian family stages protest

Representational Image

J&K corona tally over 1 lakh with 507 new cases; 433 recoveries

File Photo

J&K Bar Association cancels yearly election, forms ad hoc committee

10th class students in the examination hall at Sri Pratap higher secondary school. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK

Class 10th exams begin in Kashmir amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Deputy Commissioners informed about the total number of families of WPRs identified in their respective districts. It was informed that the process of verification of families is in progress.

Related News