Div Com reviews land acquisition for Defence projects

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, Wednesday reviewed the status of land acquisition, requisition cases of Army and BSF here at a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Samba and Inspector General of BSF.

The Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria apprised the Div Com about the present status of land requisition and acquisition cases in different respective sub divisions. It was informed that most of the cases have been resolved while the pending cases are being processed.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur and Ghagwal, Senior Army and BSF Officers besides other field officials of revenue department.