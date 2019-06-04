Div Com reviews work on Pakal Dul project

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting with senior officers of executing agencies to review progress of work on Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power project at Kishtwar.

The meeting was attended by Chief General Manager, CVPPPL, PB Jain, Manager (Env) CVPPPL, Ravi Sharma, DM SFC, Syed Sadiq Hussain and other officers concerned while Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar along with senior officers of executing agencies attended the meeting through video conferencing.

It was informed in the meeting that with the intervention of district and state administration all issues like land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation of land owners, felling of forest trees which were hampering the execution of this vital project have been resolved.

Officers of executing agencies informed that work on powerhouse package and Dam package in the project was in full swing. The Divisional Commissioner asked the officers concerned to further expedite the pace of progress on all minor and major works in this prestigious power project so that it could be completed in time.