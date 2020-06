A student from Doda district has topped class 10 exams in Jammu division.

Mumin Islahi, son of Iftikar Adil Islahi secured 495 of 500 marks in class 10 exams for which the results were announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, specially-abled students of Jammu and Kashmir Samaj Kalyan Kendra have also excelled in the exams.

Of 13 specially-abled students who sit in the exams, nine of them have secured first division or distinction while five students have got distinctions.