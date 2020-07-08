Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 2:23 AM

Dogra group opposes domicile certificate, stages protest

Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Rejecting the domicile certificates, a Dogra group, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Wednesday staged a protest here to demand its rollback.

The head of the group, Rajiv Mahajan said more than 1.30 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir holding Permanent Resident Certificate (PRCs) do not need the domicile certificates.

“The government of India should withdraw the domicile certificates,” he said.

Mahajan asked the government to create employment avenues for unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories was condemnable.

“We are proud residents of J&K and have the PRCs since 1927. Why should we apply for domicile certificates when we have PRCs?” he said.

He threatened they will come on the roads in every district to oppose the domicile certificates and demanded that the certificates should be cancelled.

Besides other demands, he said, the government should rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in a time-bound manner and provide jobs to their children in the Valley.

He also demanded that Rohingya Muslims should be deported from Jammu.

“They are also applying for the domicile certificates. It appears that BJP wants to turn them into a vote bank,” he said.

