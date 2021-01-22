Domana murder case solved, accused arrested: Police

Police today claimed to have solved a murder case in Domana with the arrest of the accused persons.

Police said that they received a complaint from Ram Paul, son of AyodhyaParkesh, resident of Gole, that one dead body was lying in his property.

On receiving information, they rushed to the spot along with the FSL team.

The investigation was taken up by Incharge Police Post Ponichak Inspector Mukhtiyar Ali and the suspected persons were rounded-up namely GyanDass, son of Vishnu Dass, resident of Mahasumund District Tehsil Basna, village DladliChattisgarh.

During his question, police said, the detained person confessed his crime.

Police quoting the investigation said that the accused revealed that he entered the jhuggi of Ram Paul, son of Ayodya Prakash, resident of Gole and they indulged in scuffle.

“The reason for their spat was old enmity related to money matters and the accused with the malafide intention brought the deceased to his juggi,” said the police.

After a short scuffle, police said, the accused person pushed the head of the deceased person with the cemented floor and because of which the person got serious injuries on the head and started bleeding. However, the accused ran away from the scene of crime.

A case under FIR Number 20 of 2021 under section 302 of IPC has been registered at Police Station Domana.