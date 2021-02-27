'Domestic violence - Legal provisions, protections'

Advocate Farman Ali Magrey of Delhi High Court Saturday delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Domestic Violence – Legal provisions and protections’ at the ongoing UGC Refresher Course in Human Rights, being organized by the UGC – Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Jammu University.

The national level UGC course is being attended by University and College teachers.

Farman Ali, in his hour-long online power-point presentation highlighted various provisions and protections under law covering the subject of domestic violence.

Advocate Ali also cited different judgements, dwelt in details on the role of NGOs, police, government agencies and the society at large.

Later, in the question-answer session, he addressed the queries of the participating teachers.

Earlier Prof Rahul Gupta, Director HRDC University of Jammu welcomed the guest speaker on behalf of the varsity.

Prof Samridhi Arora, Course Coordinator, introduced the resource person while Dr Sarika Manhas co-coordinator presented a formal vote of thanks on the occasion.