Don't proceed on leave without approval: GAD warns its officials

The General Administration Department has taken strict note of the absence of officials who proceed on leave without the approval from competent authority.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the GAD warned of strict action against the officials and employees who go on leave without approval.

“It has been observed that the officials presently working in GAD are proceeding on leave without seeking prior approval or permission which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the GAD notice reads.

Interestingly, the GAD has warned all the officials saying: “All the officials and class-IV employees working in different sections of the GAD have been directed not to proceed on any kind of leave without seeking prior sanction.”

The Revenue department had also warned officials for proceeding on leave without approval.

“Some officials used to file their applications for leave and proceed on leave even before its approval. It was the reason the notice was issued by the GAD as well as the Revenue department,” an official said.