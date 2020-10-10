Pitching for safeguarding interests and satiating aspirations of people of Jammu, National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Saturday hoped the administration will show sensitivity and seriousness in empowering the region and its people on all fronts.

“Don’t take Jammu for granted,” Rana cautioned while interacting with various delegations here, adding the self-proclaimed champions of Jammu cause have let down those who gave them massive mandate.

“Instead of remaining indebted to the voters for their unflinching and unexpected support in the wake of an electoral wave, the chosen representatives turned arrogant and inaccessible once getting into the cradle of power,” he said.

Rana said National Conference cannot compromise with Jammu interest and will work towards equitable development and progress of each region and sub-regions which was reflected in the document compiled by the party years ago.

“This is imperative for harmonious growth of J&K, which has passed through most turbulent phase and is craving for a level playing field with other parts of the country on all fronts,” he said.

He recalled the efforts made during different spells of National Conference government and regretted that the entire development exercise undertaken over the years got halted due to administrative naivety and vested interest of those at the helm.

“This came as a rude shock to people who are still struggling to come out of the trauma unleashed in the nightmarish rule.” he said and lamented that Jammu interests were compromised in recent years, especially during the coalition dispensations in three years between 2015 and 2019.

Rana said the reward Jammu people got for mandating the “self-seekers” to power was being borne by every segment of society, especially the educated unemployed, who have been denied employment opportunities.